J&K Govt: Biz Ops Through Self-Declaration; 3-Year Inspection Exemption

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday allowed eligible enterprises to commence operations on self-declaration through single window setup and granted them protection from routine inspections for three years under the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026.

The government has also designated the executive committee as the single nodal agency for all investment-related approvals required by enterprises across the Union Territory, including those operating in notified industrial areas, parks and clusters.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on October 29 passed the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, after a debate during which chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended his government's push to make it easier for businesses to operate in the Union Territory, saying the government should create conditions for private industry rather than run commercial establishments itself.

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A notification issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday said enterprises could obtain a certificate of in-principle approval (CIPA) by submitting a declaration of intent to the district empowered committee.

"It is hereby notified that, after coming into force of the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, an enterprise may obtain a Certificate of In-Principle Approval on the basis of a self-declaration furnished through the Declaration of Intent in accordance with sections of said Act," a notification issued by Commissioner- Secretary M Raju said.