J&K Govt Retains Officers, Officials At Srinagar Civil Secretariat For Winter Darbar Move 2026-27; 158 Personnel Listed

Srinagar, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the retention of officers and officials from various departments at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar for the Winter Season 2026-27 in connection with the Annual Darbar Move.

According to Government Order No. 1720-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated October 31, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the decision has been taken in continuation of Government Order No. 1664-JK(GAD) dated October 19, 2026.

As per the order, officers and officials from various government departments shall continue to remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, during the Winter Season 2026-27 to ensure the functioning of essential administrative offices and facilitate official work.

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The list includes personnel from several departments, including Agriculture Production, Finance, General Administration, Health and Medical Education, Higher Education, Housing and Urban Development, Information, Information Technology, Jal Shakti, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, School Education, Social Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Transport, Tourism, Revenue, Public Works (R&B), Power Development and other departments.

See Order Copy Click Here......