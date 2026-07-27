IWT Abeyance Continues

For six and a half decades, India carried the Indus Waters Treaty as if it were a debt it never actually owed. As the upper riparian power on the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, India could have dictated terms in 1960. Instead, it signed away nearly 80 per cent of the system's waters to Pakistan, accepted storage limits so tight that even routine silt flushing became a logistical headache, and watched project after project - Kishenganga, Ratle, Tulbul - get dragged through arbitration by a neighbour that treated every project as a provocation. New Delhi called this goodwill. Islamabad, it is now clear, has called it an entitlement.

That confusion has been corrected. Government sources have now spelt out, in the plainest terms yet, that the IWT stays in abeyance, that India retains the right to walk away from it altogether, and that any revival hinges on two things: a complete renegotiation of the 1960 terms, and a credible, irreversible end to Pakistan's sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. There is no third option on the table, and there is no timeline attached to Pakistan's redemption. The ball is entirely in Islamabad's court-and thus far Pakistan has shown no sign of picking it up.

On one side, an India that kept building - dams for irrigation, tunnels for hydropower, barrages for navigation - inside a treaty that punished it for every metre of progress. On the other, a Pakistan that could not manage to complete a single major dam since 1976, that lets roughly a quarter of its own Indus allocation drain uselessly into the sea, and that loses still more to a decrepit, leaking canal network. The numbers make the point better than any rhetoric could: India's entire share from the western rivers amounts to around 33 million acre-feet. Pakistan wastes more than that every year through sheer inertia. A country that cannot conserve the water it already has is in no position to lecture India about equity.

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Instead of fixing its irrigation infrastructure, Pakistan invested in something else entirely - the machinery of cross-border terrorism that has bled Indian civilians for forty years, from the insurgency years in Punjab and Kashmir. Every time India moved to develop its own rivers within its own territory, the response from Islamabad was identical: skip the treaty's own graded dispute mechanism - Commissioners, then Secretary-level talks, then a neutral expert - and run straight to a Court of Arbitration, hoping international pressure would do what direct negotiation could not. India has now called this what it is: a deliberate, repeated violation of the treaty's own procedure, and it has said it will not recognise the resulting awards.

This is the real story behind the abeyance - the accumulated exhaustion of a country that kept extending patience to a neighbour that mistook patience for surrender. The Pahalgam attack was the breaking point, but the shift had been building for years. What has changed since is the pace of execution on the Indian side. Pakal Dul and Kiru are approaching completion and are set to be commissioned this year alongside other projects, adding thousands of megawatts of clean power to the grid. Ratle and Kwar are progressing together. The Tulbul Navigation Project, shelved for decades due to Pakistani objections, is back on the table. Desiltation work at Salal and Baglihar is proceeding under India's own technical judgement, not Pakistan's approval; flushing silt is not an attempt to flood Pakistan but a legitimate, internationally recognised operational necessity.

Set the two countries' priorities side by side, and the contrast is unforgiving. One country built. The other obstructed and exported violence. India's message, repeated now at every level from the Prime Minister downwards, is not a threat - it is a description of reality: water and blood cannot flow together. There is no return to business-as-usual on offer, no revival of the old one-sided arrangement simply because enough time has passed. It's time for Pakistan to introspect. If Pakistan wants any water-sharing relationship with India going forward, it will have to earn it by renouncing terrorism credibly and permanently and by accepting a treaty renegotiated for present-day realities of climate stress, technology and water scarcity, not the assumptions of 1960. Until then, India owes Pakistan nothing at all.