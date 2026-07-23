Director Milap Milan Zaveri

Director Milap Milan Zaveri, known for films such as "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" and "Satyamev Jayate", said he has found his creative sweet spot in romance and intends to keep telling new stories in the genre, especially after the encouraging response to his films.

In his two-decade long career, the writer-director has largely made adult comedies like "Masti" franchise, "Kya Kool Hai Hum 3", "Mastizade", and actioners like "Satyamev Jayate", "Marjaavaan", and others. But his last release "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, turned out to be surprise hit of 2025 with a box office score of over Rs 100 crore.

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He is currently awaiting the release of his new film, "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", a romantic-comedy headlined by newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, and will next direct an "intense and violent" love story with actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

"I feel maybe I've found my forte with romance. Earlier, Marjaavaan' succeeded in a big way, 'Ek Deewane…' was a blockbuster. I hope people will enjoy 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' and then the film with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

"So, romance is a key integral part of my stories and I think going forward it will remain along with action. So, romance, action, dialogue baazi, these are things I like to do as a director-writer and till audiences like my films, I'll try to keep doing them," Zaveri told PTI in an interview.

The director described "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" as a wholesome films that blends romance, action, humour and emotions.

"This film is a family entertainer, it's got values, father-daughter relationship, friendship, romance. So, it's a story that will appeal to the youth as well as their parents," he said adding that the upcoming rom-com movie is in sharp contrast to "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", which he termed an "intense, violent and heartbreaking" love story.

Zaveri has introduced newcomer Aman Indra Kumar, son of director Indra Kumar, in "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", and praised his dedication. It also features Akanksha Sharma, best known for starring in "Kesari Veer" and Telugu movie "Laila".

"Both are extremely talented and hardworking. They've honed their craft. When I directed them, I didn't feel that I was directing someone who's never faced the camera before or have not done much work."

Zaveri also reflected on the underperformance of "Masti 4", which came out in 2025 but didn't do much business at the ticket window.

"The genre (of adult comedy) maybe passe. The genre worked many years back but there were no OTT platforms at the time and YouTube wasn't so strong, the internet wasn't such a rage.

"Today, you've so much material on your phone, on apps, on various platforms, that the shock value of the genre is completely diminished. So, that's one of the major reasons why audiences didn't come in for 'Masti 4' because this is not a genre that is as exciting or as unique as it was when the original 'Masti' or 'Grand Masti' came out."

Produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Subhash Kale, "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" is set to arrive in cinemas on July 24.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Darshan Jariwala, among others. (PTI)