‘I’ve become a better actor since becoming a mother’: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about working with Meghna Gulzar in Daayra, her cop character Ajuni, motherhood and its impact on her craft, the film’s sensitive themes, and her message to her two sons about kindness and emotions. IBNS-TWF correspondent Souvik Ghosh reports.

On working with Meghna Gulzar

Advertisement

I have done this film to work with her. As I have always claimed, I’m a director’s actor. I feel there are only a few directors in our industry who stand out with their originality. I am lucky to have worked with most of them, except a few, and that includes Meghna Gulzar. She knows I have always wanted to work with her, and this combination couldn’t get better.

On her character Ajuni compared to Talaash

I think both are completely different films. Apart from being responsible and a different kind of film, Daayra is about two people who have two different ways of thinking and different ideologies.

My character is sensitive but sure as a cop. She knows what she is doing, particularly in the situation they are handling in the film. So I wouldn’t say there is any similarity between Ajuni and Rosy, who was more seductive, while this is a completely different world that Meghna has put me in.

On maintaining femininity as a cop

It doesn’t have to be that if you’re a cop, you have to be a particular way. We’ve kept her slightly feminine because, as women, we have to own who we are. We are proud of who we are as well.

On the impact of motherhood on her craft

Definitely, Daayra is a kind of film which always stays with an actor. Having worked with Meghna, it has stayed with me as an actor and a mother. I feel ever since I’ve become a mother, I’ve also become a better actor. I don’t know why.

On the film’s sensitive themes and their impact as parents

I am a mother of two sons. Of course, I am terrified because, as a mother, I want to do my best, protect them and also show them that they are responsible.

The only thing I keep praying for is kindness. Men should be more kind. Boys should be more kind. The common thought is that only women are sensitive, but in today’s time, there are several boys and men who have no fear of being sensitive, of crying in front of a girl or in front of their mother. I advise my sons to cry if they want to.

On her favourite scene from the film

There is a scene where it talks about how women are always projected as guilty. The way Meghna has communicated the scene, I don’t think I needed any glycerine or anything. I just remember the lines, and that’s my favourite scene. I was just naturally very disturbed and choked.

On the box office clash with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s film

Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry. No one does comic timing like he does. I just feel two great films can co-exist. I am very, very sure that both films are going to do very well.