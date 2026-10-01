Excelsior Correspondent

AWANTIPORA, Sept 30: Plenary lectures, technical sessions and poster presentations were held today as the Jammu and Kashmir Science Congress 2026 entered its second day at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), bringing researchers, academicians and students together to discuss developments in science, research and emerging technologies.

Prof. Vinod Kumar Gaur, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and honorary emeritus scientist at the CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute, Bengaluru, delivered the third plenary lecture on "Science Education and Research in the Age of Steep Transformations."

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Gaur spoke about changes in science education and research amid rapid technological and societal transformations. He highlighted the role of the Green Revolution and scientific innovations in addressing major challenges facing humanity.

He also said the ability of the human mind to observe patterns in nature helps develop cognitive intuition and inspires the creation of new designs.

The fourth plenary lecture was delivered by Prof. Srinivas Hotha, Professor (HAG) in the Department of Chemistry at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.

Hotha's lecture, titled "From Discovery to Impact: Translating Research into Societal Benefits," focused on translating scientific discoveries and research outcomes into applications that benefit society.

The plenary sessions were followed by technical sessions where researchers and scholars presented their work across various areas of science, innovation and emerging technologies.

A poster presentation was also held at the Civil Mechanical Engineering Block, where researchers and scholars showcased their work and exchanged ideas.

The day's proceedings concluded with a cultural programme at the Nund Reshi Auditorium.

The JK Science Congress 2026 is being held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 under the theme "Science, Innovations and Emerging Technologies for Sustainable and VIKSIT J&K."