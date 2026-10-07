IUST secures 4-Star in IIC Rankings 2024-25

Excelsior Correspondent

AWANTIPORA, Oct 6: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has secured the highest 4-Star Rating in the Ministry of Education's Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) Rankings 2024-25 for the third consecutive year, emerging as one of only three institutions in J&K to achieve the distinction.

The result, announced recently, places IUST among the leading institutions in the region in innovation and entrepreneurship. The university had secured a 3.5-Star Rating in 2021-22 before achieving 4-Star Ratings in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

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According to the university, more than 8,500 institutions participated in the current ranking cycle, with 4 Stars being the highest rating awarded.

During the IIC calendar year, institutions were required to undertake 58 mandated activities. IUST submitted more than 120 activities, including over 60 self-driven initiatives, reflecting its efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, ideation and experiential learning.

The university's performance was assessed across several indicators, including ideas, innovations and start-ups submitted on the YUKTI platform, participation in the Smart India Hackathon, the number and engagement of Innovation Ambassadors, intellectual property rights filed and granted, and mentoring and innovation-related activities.

The achievement assumes significance as the IIC assessment framework has evolved, with parameters progressively strengthened over the years, making it more challenging for institutions to sustain their ratings.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo appreciated the collective efforts of faculty members and other stakeholders who contributed to the university's performance. He also congratulated the Director of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) and his team for their sustained efforts in strengthening the institution's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.