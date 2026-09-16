IUST organises blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

AWANTIPORA, Sept 15: A blood donation camp was organised at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), in a collaborative effort by the University Health Centre, Rotary Club of Kashmir, Centre for Mental Health and Wellness and District Hospital Pulwama, was held here today.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teaching and non-teaching staff and other members of the university community, with nearly 85 units of blood collected during the camp.

Advertisement

The camp was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, in the presence of Registrar IUST, Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah; Dr Ab Hamid Dar, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Pulwama; Dr Touseef A. Bhat, president, Rotary Club of Kashmir; Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer and Secretary, Rotary Club of Kashmir; Dr Ruheela Hassan, Dean Outreach and Dr Asifa Baba, Director, Centre for Mental Health and Wellness, along with other members of RCK, doctors, staff members, students and blood donors.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo appreciated the collaborative effort behind the camp and the enthusiastic participation of the university community.

He said, "Blood donation is a simple yet significant act of community service that can help save lives."

Romshoo also appreciated the students and staff for coming forward to contribute to the cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zahida Rasool, Medical Officer, IUST, said that the University Health Centre organises a blood donation camp every year and that two such camps have been organised this year. She appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the university community.

Dr Humaira Bashir and Dr Sameer, In-charge, Blood Bank, District Hospital Pulwama, were also present during the camp.