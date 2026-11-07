IUST likely to get new VC by Nov end as selection process in final stage

KU Registrar, SKUAST-K VC top contenders

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 6: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, is likely to get a new Vice Chancellor by the end of November, with the search committee narrowing the field to five candidates in the second attempt to fill the post after an earlier selection process failed to result in an appointment.

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An official said that Registrar of Kashmir University, Professor Naseer Iqbal and Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Professor Nazir Ahmad Gania are top contenders for the post. In the list are three more professors from outside Kashmir.

The official said 29 candidates were shortlisted for interactions in New Delhi on October 31 and November 1, of whom 27 appeared while two did not turn up. "The committee has now narrowed the field to four or five candidates," the official said.

The official said the latest selection process was initiated after the Higher Education Department issued a notification on September 2, inviting applications from distinguished academics. Around 80 applications were received by the September 24 deadline. "The search committee, headed by former Maulana Azad National Urdu University Vice Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Miyan, initially shortlisted 29 candidates before narrowing the field following interactions," the official said.

He said that 29 shortlisted candidates included six professors from the University of Kashmir, two from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, including its incumbent Vice Chancellor, a former registrar of the Central University of Kashmir currently serving as a professor there, three professors from Jamia Millia Islamia, two from Aligarh Muslim University and three senior academics from other institutions.

"The committee considered administrative and research experience while assessing the candidates. The prescribed eligibility criteria required a minimum of 10 years of experience as a professor," the official said.

"The shortlisted candidates will now undergo security and antecedent verification by the Home Department and the General Administration Department," the official said, adding that the chancellor, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is expected to interact individually with the candidates after the clearances before taking a final decision.

The official said this was the second attempt to appoint a regular Vice Chancellor after the previous selection process failed to culminate in an appointment.