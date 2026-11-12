IUST celebrates 21st Foundation Day with series of events

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) celebrated its 21st Foundation Day at its main campus in Awantipora here today with a series of academic, cultural and outreach activities, including Open Day, TechExpo 2026, Food Fest, Book Fest, Industrial Meet, Alumni Meet and Art Exhibition.

Addressing the inaugural session at Nund Reshi Auditorium, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo described the occasion as a celebration of the University’s achievements, institutional growth and collective efforts over the past two decades.

Advertisement

He called upon the University to strengthen research, innovation and entrepreneurship to address the developmental challenges of Jammu and Kashmir and generate employment opportunities.

Emphasising the need to reorient teaching and learning, he highlighted IUST’s four-year undergraduate programmes in emerging fields as a model of interdisciplinary and experiential education.

He also stressed the effective implementation of the National Education Policy and called for greater adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies while upholding ethical values and human creativity.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir said IUST had evolved into an academic ecosystem over the past 21 years and had taken an early lead in introducing programmes in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence.

Registrar Prof Shameem Ahmad Shah highlighted the progress made in academics, recruitment and promotions during the past year and called for collective efforts to strengthen the University’s engagement with society.

Dean Outreach Dr Ruheela Hassan said the University’s outreach activities had established strong links with communities, alumni and industry.

She added that around 12,000 school and college students had visited the campus under its Community Connect programme during the past two years.

As part of the celebrations, students from various districts visited departmental stalls and interacted with faculty members during the Open Day.

TechExpo showcased research projects, innovations and prototypes, while the Food Fest and Book Fest attracted participants.

An Industrial Meet, Alumni Meet and Art Exhibition were also organised at different venues on the campus.

The celebrations concluded with a cultural fest, witnessing enthusiastic participation by students, faculty members, alumni and industry representatives.