ITU-backed AI for Good Global Commission  names Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal among 44 commissioners

NEW DELHI, July 3: UN's telecommunications body, ITU-backed AI for Good Global Commission, has named Reliance Industries Limited CMD Mukesh Ambani and Bharti Enterprises founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal among its founding members and 44 commissioners.

The Commission, in a statement, said that it is co-chaired by â€‹Rwanda's President Paul Kagame with Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff. ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin is vice-chair of the body.

In a separate statement, Bharti Enterprises said, "We're pleased to share that Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Founding Member of the newly launched AI for Good Global Commission, a global initiative convened by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)."

The official statement from AI for Good Global Commission mentions Ambani among the founding members and commissioners of the body.

"The Commission brings together more than 40 founding members - including heads of state and government, industry CEOs and top executives, and heads of UN agencies - to help define practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access and unlock AI's potential to solve real-world challenges at the speed the technology demands," the statement said.

The commission will focus on AI Trust by promoting public trust through responsible AI, AI Access by building AI infrastructure, capacity, and readiness, and AI Impact by accelerating the use of AI to address global challenges.

The new AI for Good Global Commission builds on the foundation of the multi-stakeholder ITU and UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which helped shape global priorities for connectivity, digital inclusion and economic development.

The AI for Good Global Commission will have its inaugural meeting during ITU's AI for Good Global Summit 2026 (7-10 July) in Geneva, Switzerland. The Summit is part of Digital Week, a series of digital cooperation events taking place in Geneva from 6-10 July, which also includes the first UN-mandated Global Dialogue on AI Governance (6-7 July) and the WSIS Forum 2026 (6-10 July). (PTI)