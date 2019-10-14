It’s time to set right BCCI’s image: Ganguly

Mumbai, Oct 14:

Setting right the image of the Indian cricket Board and looking after the financial health of first class cricketers are immediate priorities of President-elect Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the BCCI at a crucial time.

In Ganguly, the BCCI will have its first President since Anurag Thakur was forced out in January 2017 following the appointment of the Committee of Administrator (CoA), which run the show for 33 months.

The former India captain would be at helm for a mere nine months but he said it’s a great opportunity to do “something good”. He is the only candidate to have filed nomination for the post of President.

“It’s a great feeling (getting top post) as I have played for the country and captained the country. And I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered (tarnished) quite a lot,” Ganguly told PTI during an interaction.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to do something good,” said the former India captain, who will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.

“In the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket again. My colleagues – the eight people – who are members of the Apex Council, we will all work together to regain the old glory of BCCI,” said the veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

The 47-year-old plans to meet all the stakeholders in Indian cricket and wants to do something that Committee of Administrators (CoA) didn’t do for about three years.

“We will speak to everyone first as we take a decision but my biggest priority will be to look after first class cricketers. I had requested that to the CoA but they didn’t listen. That’s the first thing I will do, look after the financial health of our first-class cricketers,” said Ganguly, who scored more than 18,000 international runs.

“Their remuneration needs to be increased manifold,” he added.

Being selected unopposed is a big respon sibility, Ganguly admitted. (PTI)