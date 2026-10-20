MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 20: The situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern" and India will support all efforts to promote peace through dialogue and diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday during talks with his counterpart from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan, who is also the deputy prime minister of the UAE, landed in Mumbai on Monday night on a two-day visit. His trip to India comes amid a fresh wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia reportedly by the Houthi militants.

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar also made a mention of how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has significantly enhanced bilateral trade and economic ties.

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"The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"We continue to support free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, to the UAE leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," he said.

Jaishankar also noted that despite global headwinds and regional challenges, the economic partnership between the two countries continues to set "new benchmarks".

"The bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies," he said.

"Cooperation in defence, energy and technology are acquiring a strategic character. Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum," he said.

There has been a significant upswing in bilateral trade and people-to-people ties after New Delhi and Abu Dhabi inked the CEPA in 2022.

The two countries are among each other's top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the CEPA, a local currency settlement system and the bilateral investment treaty. (PTI)