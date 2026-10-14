Itoo invites Pvt schools’ suggestions on reforms

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 13: Education Minister Sakeena Itoo today invited private educational institutions to suggest measures to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's education system, assuring them that their concerns would be considered as the Government works to ease regulatory hurdles.

Addressing an education conference here, Itoo highlighted initiatives concerning private universities, school no-objection certificates (NOCs) and ease of doing business, saying reforms must expand opportunities for students and facilitate the functioning of educational institutions.

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"Establishing an institution is not enough; what matters is whether it fulfils its purpose by imparting quality education and helping students move forward in life," she said.

She stressed that financial difficulties should not prevent children from pursuing education and called for collective efforts to support students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Private Schools Association (PSA) Chief Patron Dr G.N. Var welcomed the Omar Abdullah-led Government's ease-of-doing-business initiative, crediting the Chief Minister, Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, cabinet ministers and legislators for supporting the Assembly Bill.

Var said demands concerning regulatory procedures and NOCs had remained pending for years, calling for effective implementation of reforms and a supportive environment for educational institutions.

He also flagged the closure of private schools in previous years and stressed the need to safeguard students' educational opportunities while ensuring accountability.

More than 200 school leaders were felicitated at the event for their contributions to education, while NEET-2026 achievers and other successful students were also recognised.

Dr Sheikh Saddam said the confluence aimed to strengthen cooperation between schools and coaching institutions, emphasising that schoolteachers lay the foundation for students' academic success.

"The foundation laid by school teachers is extremely important," he said, calling for greater recognition of their contribution to students' progress.