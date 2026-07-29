Itoo accuses Mufti of justifying actions against people of J&K

*Visits family of martyred policeman

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 28: Minister Sakeena Itoo today accused PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of making statements that "justify" actions against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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She said such remarks hurt the sentiments of the youth and strengthen narratives against Kashmiris.

Speaking to reporters in district Budgam's Beerwah, after visiting the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed in the recent terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Itoo alleged that Mufti's political stand had contributed to J&K losing Article 370, Article 35A and Statehood.

Itoo also criticised the PDP chief for not joining the National Conference-led protest in Delhi seeking the restoration of Statehood.

Referring to Mufti's recent remarks in Delhi after she joined a students' protest at Jantar Mantar, Itoo alleged that the former Chief Minister had portrayed Kashmiri youth as "militants" and had "justified" the use of force against them.

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Accusing Mufti of legitimizing security actions in Kashmir, Itoo said, "She has given a certificate to the security forces that they can do anything they want."

Drawing a comparison between Mufti's stand on Delhi and Kashmir, Itoo added, "She says what happened to students in Delhi was unjustified, but what happens in Kashmir is justified."

Calling the remarks insensitive and damaging, Itoo said, "Such statements from a former Chief Minister are unfortunate and hurt the people of J&K."

Earlier, Itoo visited the residence of the Head Constable at Lalpora in Beerwah to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

She was accompanied by MLA Beerwah Dr. Shafi Ahmad Wani, MLA Khansahib Saif-ud-Din Bhat, MLA Tangmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah and senior officials.

The Minister offered condolences to the family, paid tribute to the policeman and assured them that the Government would extend every possible assistance and welfare support to ensure their well-being.

Condemning the terror attack, she said no words were enough to denounce the killing and described the deceased as the family's sole breadwinner.

Recalling the family's circumstances, Itoo said, "The policeman had lost his father at a young age and was supporting his mother and wife."

Expressing concern over the resurgence of violence, Itoo added, "We believed such incidents had stopped, but this attack reminds us that bloodshed continues. It is deeply unfortunate."