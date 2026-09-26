Itoo accuses BJP of hooliganism in Assembly

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Minister Sakeena Itoo today accused the BJP of believing in "gunda gardi" after its members entered the well of the Legislative Assembly and disrupted proceedings as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution seeking restoration of full Statehood to J&K.

Speaking to reporters after the day's proceedings, Itoo said the conduct of the BJP members was "unfortunate" and amounted to disrespecting the House, which, she said, should be held in high esteem.

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"The Assembly is a place that should be held in the highest regard. People have elected us and sent us here to speak for them and raise their issues. But the BJP does not seem to have that objective," she said.

Itoo alleged that the BJP had relied on "gunda gardi" in dealing with issues concerning J&K and said its conduct in the Assembly reflected the same approach.

"The BJP has always believed in 'gunda gardi'. What it did in 2019 took away everything that belonged to J&K-whether it was Statehood, our special guarantees or our rights. They deprived J&K of these," she said.

Defending the Government's decision to bring the resolution, Itoo said J&K had already waited for two years for restoration of Statehood and that assurances given by the Centre had not been fulfilled.

"We have already waited for two years for Statehood to be restored, but the promises made were not kept," she said.

Itoo said the commitment had been that Statehood would be restored after delimitation and Assembly elections, but that the assurance had remained unfulfilled.

Referring to the J&K Cabinet resolution passed in 2024 seeking restoration of Statehood, Itoo said the Assembly had now been required to reiterate the demand.

"After the Cabinet resolution in 2024, we had to bring this resolution in the Assembly once again," she said.

Itoo welcomed Omar's move to bring the resolution, saying he was raising the issue of the rights of the people of J&K. "I congratulate the Chief Minister for speaking for the rights of the people and demanding restoration of Statehood," she said.

The resolution is scheduled to be taken up for discussion in the next sitting of the Assembly.