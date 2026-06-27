NEW DELHI, June 27: ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri's total remuneration declined 6.8 per cent in FY26 to Rs 23.91 crore due to a reduction in performance bonus and long-term incentives/commissions, according to its latest annual report.

Puri's remuneration included a basic/consolidated salary of Rs 3.85 crore, perquisites of Rs 88 lakh, along with Rs 19.17 crore as performance-linked bonus and long-term incentives/commissions.

In FY25, Puri's total remuneration was Rs 25.66 crore. This included a basic/consolidated salary of Rs 3.53 crore, and perquisites of Rs 73 lakh. His performance bonus and long-term incentives/commissions were Rs 21.39 crore in FY25.

Puri's basic/consolidated salary, as well as perquisites, was hiked in 2025-26 compared to the previous fiscal.

As of March 31, 2026, the number of ordinary shares (of Rs 1 each) held by Puri was 3,00,591 and 1,01,000 shares were granted in stock options.

In FY25, the number of ITC shares held (singly/jointly) was higher at 4,52,843, and the number of stock options granted was 1,34,500.

The ratio of Puri's salary against the median remuneration of all employees was 338:1.

The median remuneration for 10,368 male workers was Rs 5,30,593 in FY26 and Rs 2,25,424 for 683 female workers.

According to ITC, "The majority of female workers are employed in new manufacturing units. Since a significant majority of these recruits are new entrants, the median remuneration appears lower".

Compared to the financial year 2024-25, the figures for 2025-26 reflect that "median remuneration of employees increased by 4 per cent" and "average remuneration of employees decreased by 2 per cent".

The remuneration of KMPs (Key Managerial Personnel), which generally includes executive management, decreased by 2 per cent. (PTI)