ITAT may consider setting up camp office in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Nov 5: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) may consider setting up a camp office in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate litigants from the Union Territory, its Officiating President Mahavir Singh has said.

Singh, who was in Chandigarh on an official visit, said the tribunal is also open to establishing a camp office in Shimla for litigants from Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

He, however, said a separate regular bench for Himachal Pradesh was not feasible due to the low number of pending cases from the State.

Of the nearly 2,400 cases pending before the Chandigarh benches, only around 400 pertained to Himachal Pradesh, he said.

However, Singh said a camp office in Shimla could be considered if a proposal was received from the local zone, adding that a similar facility could be explored for Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the tribunal's performance, he said its nationwide pendency had declined from around three lakh cases to nearly 60,000, with the rate of fresh institution and disposal now almost matching.

He said the tribunal was consolidating similar disputes and identifying cases already covered by Supreme Court and High Court judgments to expedite disposal.

"The idea is that by deciding one case, we can effectively dispose of 20 similar cases," he said.

On the use of Artificial Intelligence in judicial proceedings, Singh said the technology could assist in litigation and arguments but could not replace human application of mind in judicial decision-making.

He also said orders were pronounced immediately in 80 to 90 per cent of cases to ensure transparency, while larger matters were reserved for deliberation.