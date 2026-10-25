It Is Official: LG Manoj Sinha To Administer Oath At J&K Cabinet Expansion On Tuesday

Srinagar, Oct 25: Ending speculation over the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet expansion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to new ministers on Tuesday, October 27, at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

According to the official invitation issued for the ceremony, the oath-taking will be held at 10:30 am at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, confirming the schedule of the induction into the Omar Abdullah-led Council of Ministers.

The invitation has asked invitees to confirm their participation by 5 pm on October 26 to facilitate security arrangements. They have also been directed to carry their invitation cards and report at the venue by 10 am.

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The ceremony will mark the induction of new members into the Council of Ministers, more than two years after the Omar Abdullah-led government assumed office in October 2024.