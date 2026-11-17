Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Income Tax Department, Jammu, organised an interactive outreach-cum-discussion session today on the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS). The session saw active participation from prominent tax counsels and taxpayers from across the region.

The meeting was presided over by Satbir Singh, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Range-1, Jammu, in the presence of Durga Koul, Income Tax Officer (ITO).

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Addressing the gathering, Satbir Singh highlighted the significance of tax professionals as vital intermediaries between the Income Tax Department and the taxpayers. He urged the counsels to proactively sensitise and guide their assessees regarding the benefits and timelines of this one-time compliance window.

During the session, Anjesh Bharatiya, ITO, delivered a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation detailing the legal framework, eligibility norms, asset thresholds, tax structure, and step-by-step online filing procedure under the scheme.

Introduced under Chapter IV (Sections 130 to 144) of the Finance Act, 2026, the scheme offers a one-time voluntary compliance opportunity with immunity from penalty and prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The scheme is open for declarations from 16th August 2026 to 31st December 2026. The Fair Market Value (FMV) of eligible foreign assets is to be computed as on the valuation date of 31st March 2026.

The scheme covers resident taxpayers who failed to declare their foreign income/assets in their returns. It also extends to Non-Residents (NRIs) and Residents but Not Ordinarily Residents (RNORs) who were resident in India during the financial year in which the foreign asset was acquired or the undisclosed foreign income accrued.

Category I (Undisclosed Foreign Assets / Income up to Rs 1 Crore): For undisclosed foreign assets or foreign-source income never offered to tax in India (aggregate value up to Rs 1 crore), the declarant is required to pay 30% tax plus an equal amount (30%) as additional levy, totalling 60% of the asset value/income.

Category II (Explained-Source Assets Omitted from Schedule FA up to Rs 5 Crore): For foreign assets acquired out of already-taxed Indian income or earned abroad during NRI status-where the only lapse was non-reporting in Schedule FA of the Income Tax Return (aggregate value up to Rs 5 crore)-the taxpayer can regularise the disclosure by paying a flat fee of Rs 1,00,000.

Declarations are filed online in Form 1 on the Income Tax e-filing portal. Upon determination of the payable amount by the designated authority in Form 2, payment is made via Challan ITNS 289, followed by online intimation in Form 3 and issuance of the final completion certificate in Form 4.

Assets or income representing proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, or cases where assessment proceedings have already been completed under the Black Money Act, 2015, are excluded from the scheme.

The presentation was followed by an engaging open-house discussion and a question-and answer session, during which departmental officers clarified practical queries raised by tax practitioners and taxpayers regarding valuation norms, documentation and portal procedures.