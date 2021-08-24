ISZL Chess, Carrom tournaments commence

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 24: Inter-School Zonal Level (ISZL) tournament of Carrom and Chess, being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Under-19 for both boys and girls, commenced, here today.

Students of different schools of various Zones including Inderwal, Nagseni, Kishtwar, Drabshalla and Padder are taking part in tournament.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO), Kharati Lal Sharma was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony and he declared open the tournament in presence of Principal Higher Secondary School Atholi Padder.

Meanwhile, Mangal Singh inaugurated the tournament at Zone Padder, while In-charge Principal GGHSS Kishtwar, Surjeet Kumar declared open the tournament at Zone Kishtwar.