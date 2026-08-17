DHAKA, Aug 17: Calling challenges an inherent part of democracy, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi said differences between the two neighbours can only be resolved through dialogue and expressed hope that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India "should take place much sooner".

The envoy's remarks on Sunday came as uncertainty looms over Rahman's proposed visit to India for the BRICS summit on September 12-13 amid fresh strains in bilateral ties over Dhaka's demand for the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking at a welcome dinner hosted by Masud Jamil Khan, Consul of Ireland in Bangladesh, and his wife Kate Jaro Khan in Dhaka, Trivedi said Bangladesh and India are two sovereign countries and don't merely share a border but also "share a dream", the UNB news agency reported.

"We have our challenges. There is no doubt about it. And if you do not have challenges, that is not democracy," Trivedi said, while stressing the importance of dialogues in addressing bilateral issues.

"Issues can only be sorted out by meeting, and I am very hopeful," he said. The envoy expressed optimism that Prime Minister Rahman's India visit will take place "much sooner".

Trivedi's remarks came hours after Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson A K M Shahidul Karim said officials of the two countries had been in touch for several weeks over Rahman's proposed India visit, but a "propitious environment" needed to be created for the trip.

Describing both Rahman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "people's persons", he asserted that when the two leaders meet and interact, no issue could be left unaddressed.

At the same time, Trivedi also acknowledged that the two sovereign countries would have differences and need space to pursue their respective interests.

"We need our space. We have our differences. We have our arguments. That's okay... My very objective is to have a golden period between India and Bangladesh," he said.

Trivedi said the common goal should be ensuring dignity and mutual respect for people, not only in the two countries but across the world.

"And that's what we strive for," he said.

The issue of Rahman's proposed India visit has assumed significance amid the recent deterioration in ties following Hasina's virtual media interaction from New Delhi on August 5.

Bangladesh expressed outrage over the media interaction, saying the event had hurt the sentiments of its people and could adversely affect efforts to improve bilateral ties with India.

The Ministry of External Affairs maintained that it had no role in the media event concerning Hasina and it does not endorse anything said at the forum about the Bangladesh government.

Hasina was ousted in August 2024 following violent student-led protests, and fled to India. In November 2025, she was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Bangladesh over alleged "crimes against humanity" during the crackdown on protesters.

Dhaka has since been seeking Hasina's extradition from India, while New Delhi maintains that the extradition request is under examination in accordance with applicable law and established legal procedures. (PTI)