ISSF B judges’ course concludes in Delhi

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 24: The prestigious ISSF B Judges Course (Rifle & Pistol), organized by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), concluded today at the Taj Hotel, Surajkund, New Delhi, after a five-day programme that brought together 31 shooting officials from across the country.

The course was conducted by internationally acclaimed experts and Olympic-level officials Ghislaine Briez, Chairperson of the ISSF Judges Committee from Paris, France, and Paul Gumn of Great Britain, Member of the ISSF Judges Committee. They were assisted by distinguished ISSF A Licence Holders Dhiraj Singh and Arun Wareshi.

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A prominent feature of the programme was the participation of SS Sodhi, Member of the Governing Body of NRAI, Chairman of the NRAI Souvenir & Badges Committee, and President of the J&K Rifle Association. Addressing the participants, Sodhi said that qualified judges are the backbone of fair and transparent competitions and play a vital role in maintaining the credibility and integrity of shooting sports. He congratulated all successful candidates and appreciated the efforts of the international instructors.

The programme provided extensive training in ISSF rules, competition management, technical operations, ethics, and judging procedures for rifle and pistol events. Participants who successfully completed the course qualified as ISSF B Judges and became eligible to officiate at national and international championships.

The course concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, marking the induction of a new batch of technically qualified judges dedicated to upholding the highest standards of officiating in shooting competitions.