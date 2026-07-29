ISRO Using Space Technology To Monitor Glaciers, Avalanches, GLOFs In Ladakh: Centre

Srinagar, Jul 29: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is extensively using satellite and geospatial technologies to monitor glaciers, glacial lakes, snowfall, water resources, landslides, avalanches and other natural hazards in Ladakh, while several satellite-based projects are underway to strengthen disaster management and climate resilience in the Union Territory.

The information was provided by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a question raised by Mohmad Haneefa in the Lok Sabha on "Space Technology for Disaster Management in Ladakh".

Replying to the query, the minister said ISRO has generated a database of more than 2,000 glaciers in Ladakh using satellite data collected between 2020 and 2023, while changes in the extent of over 1,000 glaciers over the past two decades have also been mapped.

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He said an inventory of 3,219 glacial lakes larger than 0.25 hectares has been prepared under the National Hydrology Project of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and GLOF risk modelling has been carried out for high-risk lakes, including Katkar and Suru in Ladakh.

The minister further informed that daily satellite-based snow cover mapping has been carried out across the Indian Himalayas, including Ladakh, from 2019 till September 2025. In addition, 4,912 wetlands have been mapped in collaboration with the University of Jammu, while 41 water bodies larger than five hectares are being regularly monitored through the Bhuvan Waterbody Information System. ISRO is also periodically updating the landslide inventory of Ladakh using satellite data.

Dr Singh said several satellite-based initiatives have been implemented in Ladakh during the last five years, including the Cryosphere Science and Applications Programme (CAP) for monitoring snow and glaciers, the Ladakh Specific Modelling and Space Applications (LAMA) project for space-based weather forecasting, heavy rainfall alerts and hydrological simulations, and the Satellite Integrated Landslide Assessment and Alert System (SILAAS), under which village-wise landslide alerts are being generated since 2023.

He added that the National Hydrology Project (2017–2025) covers glacial lake mapping, GLOF risk assessment, snow-cover monitoring, evapotranspiration studies and hydrological drought assessment. Besides, ISRO has developed the Geo-Ladakh geoportal with a comprehensive geospatial database covering natural resources, energy, infrastructure and administrative boundaries.

On strengthening disaster preparedness, the minister said ISRO is engaged in advanced research and development to enhance space-based early warning systems for GLOFs, extreme weather events and landslides, the outcomes of which will also benefit Ladakh.

He further informed Parliament that ISRO provides satellite-based information on floods, GLOF events and forest fires to the Ladakh administration during major disasters. Under the Space-based Information Support for Decentralised Planning (SISDP) programme, detailed maps on land use, drainage, settlements, slopes and transport infrastructure have been prepared and hosted on the Bhuvan-Panchayat portal to support developmental planning.

Dr Singh also said ISRO has been conducting regular capacity-building and training programmes to expand the use of space technology for sustainable development and disaster risk reduction, with participants from Ladakh benefiting from these initiatives—(KNO)