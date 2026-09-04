ISRO successfully launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-05
The Indian Space Research Organisation today successfully launched the state-of-the-art Earth observation spacecraft, EOS-05. With this satellite, the country will also get its first-ever imaging satellite, providing continuous Earth observation data ...
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The Indian Space Research Organisation today successfully launched the state-of-the-art Earth observation spacecraft, EOS-05. With this satellite, the country will also get its first-ever imaging satellite, providing continuous Earth observation data
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