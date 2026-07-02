ISRO HQ Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns Out Hoax

BENGALURU, July 2: A bomb threat email sent to the headquarters of ISRO here on Thursday triggered an extensive search operation, police said.

Police personnel, along with the dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the premises after the threat was received, they said.

According to police, all staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure while a thorough search of the building was carried out.

Nothing suspicious was found during the operation, and the threat was later declared a hoax, a senior police officer said.

Police said the Sanjaynagar Police Station is verifying the source of the email and other details.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)