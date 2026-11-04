Israel's election commission says no fraud found in last week's vote
JERUSALEM, Nov 4: Israel's central election commission says it has found no fraud in last week's vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to discredit the results. Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that...
JERUSALEM, Nov 4:
Israel's central election commission says it has found no fraud in last week's vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to discredit the results.
Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties "stole" the vote. (AP)
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