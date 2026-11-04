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Home / International / Israel's election commission says no fraud found in last week's vote

Israel's election commission says no fraud found in last week's vote

JERUSALEM, Nov 4: Israel's central election commission says it has found no fraud in last week's vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to discredit the results. Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that...

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Daily Excelsior
01:06 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JERUSALEM, Nov 4:

Israel's central election commission says it has found no fraud in last week's vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to discredit the results.

Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties "stole" the vote. (AP)

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