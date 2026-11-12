Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people, health authorities say
CAIRO, Nov 12: An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said. The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which...
CAIRO, Nov 12: An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said.
The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which said it struck "a senior Hamas terrorist" and other militants, without providing evidence. (AP)
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