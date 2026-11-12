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Home / International / Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people, health authorities say

Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people, health authorities say

CAIRO, Nov 12: An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said. The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which...

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Daily Excelsior
12:10 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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CAIRO, Nov 12: An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which said it struck "a senior Hamas terrorist" and other militants, without providing evidence. (AP)

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