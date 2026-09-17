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Home / National / Israeli national detained atKangra airport with live cartridge

Israeli national detained atKangra airport with live cartridge

DHARAMSALA, Sept 17: An Israeli national has been detained at the Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh after a live cartridge was found in his possession during a security check, police said on Thursday. According to police, Yonatan Levy (24), an...

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Daily Excelsior
03:00 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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DHARAMSALA, Sept 17: An Israeli national has been detained at the Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh after a live cartridge was found in his possession during a security check, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Yonatan Levy (24), an Israeli national, reached the airport on Tuesday to board a flight to New Delhi. However, he was detained by police after a live cartridge was found in his bag.

Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the detention and said a case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act.

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Levy is presently in police custody till September 18, the SP said. (PTI)

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