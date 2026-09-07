Israeli airstrikes on village in southern Lebanon kill 9 people, wound 13

KFAR RUMAMMAN (Lebanon), Sept 7: Israel's air force carried out two airstrikes early Monday on a southern Lebanese village, killing at least nine people and wounding others, including women and children, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

Monday's strikes came amid a new round of escalation between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group despite a truce reached more than two months ago. The strikes also came days after Israel's military said it is in "operational control" of the strategic Ali Taher hill that overlooks several villages as well as main roads leading to the city of Nabatiyeh.

The Health Ministry said one of the strikes hit a building, killing eight people, including a child and two women. It added that 11 people were also wounded, including four children and two women.

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The ministry said that another strike on a car in the village killed a paramedic with the Lebanese Islamic Risala Scout Association and wounded two others.

"We have been living in constant anxiety amid shelling on the outskirts," said Kfar Rumman resident Fouad Chakaron as he stood in front of the destroyed building. "Now they struck the heart of the town."

Another resident, Saleh Medlej, pointed to the destroyed building and said this was home to families with children. "Are there missiles here?" he asked in reference to the building where the families lived.

"I will not leave this place," Medlej said, vowing to stay in his hometown despite the airstrikes and shelling.

Earlier Monday, Israel's military issued an evacuation warning for a home in the village of Deir al-Zahrani, and shortly afterwards a building was struck. There was no word on casualties.

On Sunday, Israeli strikes killed at least seven people in southern Lebanon and levelled an empty hospital.

A US-brokered truce between Israel and Hezbollah has been repeatedly violated, with Israel carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah firing drones at Israeli troops.

Lebanon and Israel in June signed a US-mediated framework deal under which Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah, but little progress has been made in its implementation.

Hezbollah is not a party to the Lebanon-Israel talks and has said it will not give up its weapons in any area north of southern Lebanon's Litani River. Israeli officials, meanwhile, have said they will not withdraw unless Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country. (AP)