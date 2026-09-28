JERUSALEM, Sept 28: Israel summoned the Spanish Embassy's charge d'affaires over remarks by Spain's youth minister who declared the country's public support for a Palestinian state "from the river to the sea" - a slogan that implies a call for the elimination of the Israeli state.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday that Spanish Youth Minister Sira Rego's remarks were "part of a systematic anti-Israel policy pursued by the Spanish government" and its leader, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The ministry said Rego had opted not to condemn the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas-led militant attacks on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Rego was barred from entering Israel in Sept 2025.

Top Dutch diplomat regrets Israel's decision to expel country's diplomats

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Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on Monday said he "deeply regrets this unnecessary decision" after Israel announced it was expelling Dutch diplomats in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, within a week.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday that the decision was in response to a Dutch ban that went into effect Sept 22 on the "import, purchase and sale of goods" originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Netherlands and many in the international community consider such goods illegal.

The Dutch foreign minister in a statement on Monday said the temporary import ban wasn't directed against Israel but that it "stems from an obligation under international law not to contribute to an unlawful situation - namely, the illegal settlements". (AP)