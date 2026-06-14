Israel expresses dissatisfaction with terms of upcoming US-Iran deal: report

TEL AVIV, June 14: Israeli authorities have expressed dissatisfaction with the terms of a planned US-Iran settlement, according to a report by the Ynet news portal on Sunday, which cited a senior Israeli official.

The report comes amid continuing uncertainty over the timing of the agreement, with US President Donald Trump insisting that the Iran deal will be signed on Sunday.

His statement follows remarks from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who disputed that the signing would take place on that timeline, saying it may instead occur in the coming days.

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According to Pakistani officials involved in mediation efforts, the agreement is expected to be signed electronically, after which technical-level talks are scheduled to continue next week.

Islamabad has played a key role in facilitating discussions between Washington and Tehran. Trump had earlier stated that the final points of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been agreed upon by all involved parties, including Israel. He also reiterated on Saturday that the deal was expected to be signed on Sunday.

However, the Israeli official cited by Ynet expressed concern over the emerging framework. "No one is happy (with the announced memorandum of understanding). We understand that it is bad for us and harms Israeli interests," the source reportedly said.

The official also claimed that Israel feels its position has not been adequately reflected in the negotiation process and that it has had limited influence over the outcome of the talks.

While Washington has described the agreement as primarily aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Israeli officials reportedly argue that the risks extend further.

These concerns include Iran's development of precision-guided missile systems, its support for allied groups in Lebanon and Yemen, and what Israel views as broader long-term threats to its security.

The reported dissatisfaction underscores wider regional sensitivities surrounding the proposed deal, even as diplomatic momentum continues. Israel, according to the report, remains concerned that the emerging framework may not fully address what it considers critical strategic threats from Iran.

Despite these objections, the United States has continued to push forward with the proposed settlement, presenting it as a key step toward de-escalation and nuclear containment in the region.

Vice President JD Vance insisting that no cash would trade hands until Iran "meets its obligations."

"First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," Vance wrote on X.

The nuclear issue remains a central sticking point, as Iran has long resisted demands to fully halt enrichment activities, even as negotiations continue to advance toward a potential framework agreement. (UNI)