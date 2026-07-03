ISI-backed module planning terror attack busted

NEW DELHI, July 2:

Four alleged operatives of an ISI-backed terror and arms network have been arrested for allegedly planning a terror attack in Delhi-NCR, taking directions from Pakistani handlers via social media platforms, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the investigation has revealed a wider cross-border conspiracy involving the supply of arms and narcotics through drones and the recruitment of local youth for terror-related activities.

Upon their arrest, police recovered two foreign-made pistols, nine live cartridges and five mobile phones. Police said one of the accused was tasked with conducting reconnaissance of police establishments and religious places. The accused Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28), and Gaganpreet (24) are all residents of Punjab.

"The module was being directed by Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, who allegedly recruited youths from Punjab and supplied them with foreign phone numbers to evade detection by security agencies. They were in regular contact with the ISI-backed network and were allegedly tasked with carrying out a terror activity in Delhi," Tripathi said in a statement.

A Special Cell conducted the operation following specific intelligence inputs, and police carried out multiple raids in Delhi and Punjab.

"The first arrest was made on Majitha Road in Amritsar, where Shubdeep Singh was apprehended and police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones from him. During interrogation, Shubdeep disclosed that he was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers linked to Shahzad Bhatti and had been receiving consignments of arms and narcotic substances dropped across the border through drones," the DCP said.

Based on his disclosure, police arrested his associates Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh from Punjab. A Zigana pistol, four live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from them, police said.

Subsequently, police arrested Gaganpreet on April 24 in Delhi and recovered a mobile phone allegedly containing incriminating material.

"Gaganpreet was assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of religious places and police establishments in Delhi. Pakistan-based handlers instructed him to execute a firing incident in the national capital," Tripathi said.

According to police, Shubdeep, a resident of Tarn Taran located around three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, allegedly received consignments of pistols and narcotic substances through drones and used foreign numbers to communicate with Pakistani handlers and drone operators. Earlier, Punjab Police had arrested him in a case under the NDPS Act.

Police said Gurjant Singh was allegedly in constant touch with ISI handlers through foreign numbers and, along with his cousin Sajan Singh, received arms and narcotics consignments sent from Pakistan using drones.

Sajan Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was also allegedly using foreign numbers to remain in contact with Pakistani handlers. He, too, had previously been arrested by the Punjab Police in an NDPS case.

Police said Gaganpreet was allegedly communicating with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms and had been assigned to record videos of police stations and police pickets in Delhi before carrying out a firing attack.

"Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace its logistical and financial links," Tripathi said. (PTI)