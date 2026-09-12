Ishan Kishan sustains back sprain during India nets

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Ishan Kishan sustained a back sprain during India's net session here on Friday, leaving the wicketkeeper-batter in visible discomfort and raising concerns about his fitness.

Kishan was batting in the pacers' nets when Navdeep Saini bowled a well-directed short delivery that reared up between chest and chin. The left-hander tried to sway away from the ball but appeared to hurt his back in the process.

Kishan was visibly in pain as outgoing India physio Kamlesh Jain rushed to attend to him. He remained on his haunches for a few minutes before quietly walking out of the nets.

Advertisement

The batter was subsequently seen holding the back of his waist and did not return to bat.

The seriousness of the niggle will only be ascertained over the next 24 hours after Kishan gets adequate rest. (PTI)