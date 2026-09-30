Is Suzuki Gixxer One of the Best Suzuki Bikes for Young Riders?

The Suzuki Gixxer can appeal to young riders who want something sportier than a regular commuter without moving immediately to a larger motorcycle. Its 155-cc engine, 141 kg kerb weight, upright street-bike design, and connected features make it suitable for college, office travel, city riding, and occasional weekend trips.

Within the wider range of Suzuki bikes, the choice is also relatively easy to understand. The Gixxer offers the naked street-bike experience, while the Gixxer SF uses the same 155 cc engine with a fully faired design. Riders who eventually need substantially stronger performance can then look separately at the Gixxer 250.

Why does the Gixxer suit everyday riding?

A motorcycle for a young rider often needs to do several jobs. It may handle the weekday commute, evening rides with friends, errands, and occasional longer journeys.

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The Gixxer uses a 155-cc single-cylinder engine producing 13.6 PS and 13.8 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suzuki lists the Gixxer at 141 kg.

Those figures translate into a fairly approachable everyday package.

Specification What it means for you 155 cc engine Provides a step up from basic commuter performance without becoming excessive for city use 13.8 Nm torque Supports useful response during normal urban acceleration 5-speed gearbox Keeps operation straightforward for regular riding 141 kg kerb weight Helps with parking, U-turns, and slower traffic 795 mm seat height Makes it worth checking how confidently your feet reach the ground 12-litre fuel tank Provides useful capacity for commuting and occasional longer rides

The important point is not whether 155 cc sounds sporty. It is whether this level of performance matches the roads you ride most frequently.

How much does the Suzuki Gixxer cost?

The Gixxer starts from Rs. 1,37,221 (ex-showroom in Delhi). The faired Gixxer SF starts at Rs. 1,40,729.

That relatively small price difference means your decision can focus more on riding style and design than simply on budget.

The on-road price will be higher after registration, insurance, and other applicable charges. Before booking, check the latest quotation in your city and compare it with your complete ownership budget rather than only the ex-showroom figure.

Gixxer or Gixxer SF: which format suits you?

This is the simplest comparison to make within the 155 cc Gixxer range.

Both use the same 155 cc air-cooled engine, producing 13.6 PS and 13.8 Nm with a 5-speed gearbox. The main difference is how the motorcycle is packaged.

Your preference Gixxer Gixxer SF Styling Naked street-bike design Fully faired sports-bike design Daily city use Straightforward street-bike format Similar mechanical package with sportier bodywork Wind protection Limited Fairing and windscreen provide additional coverage Visual character Muscular naked-bike look More pronounced sports-bike appearance Engine 155 cc 155 cc

Choose the Gixxer if you prefer the simpler naked-bike format and expect most riding to happen in the city. The Gixxer SF may appeal more if you prefer fully faired styling or expect to spend more time on open roads where the additional wind protection can be useful.

You do not need to treat them as completely different performance choices. The fundamental 155 cc riding experience remains closely related.

Which features will young riders actually use?

Technology is useful when it improves something you repeatedly do. The current Gixxer package includes LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect. Suzuki also equips the range with disc brakes, ABS, alloy wheels, and a rear mono-shock.

Connected functions can be helpful if you regularly rely on navigation or ride through unfamiliar parts of the city.

But the features that may matter more after several months are less exciting:

manageable weight in crowded parking areas

comfortable ergonomics during a daily commute

predictable braking

enough suspension compliance for imperfect roads

an engine that remains easy to use in traffic

convenient access to servicing

These are the things worth concentrating on during a test ride.

Will you outgrow a 155 cc Gixxer quickly?

That depends far more on your riding pattern than your age. If most journeys involve college, work, city roads, and occasional weekend rides, the Gixxer's 155 cc performance can remain useful for a long time.

The situation changes if your routine begins to include frequent highway travel, longer touring, regular pillion rides at higher road speeds, or a clear preference for stronger acceleration.

That is where the Gixxer 250 becomes relevant as a separate motorcycle choice. Its 249-cc oil-cooled engine produces 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm and works with a 6-speed gearbox, making it a much larger performance step rather than simply a better-equipped Gixxer.

There is little reason to pay for that additional performance if your normal riding does not use it.

What should you check on a test ride?

Do not spend the entire test ride concentrating on acceleration.

Try to recreate the conditions you will experience every day.

Check:

whether the clutch remains comfortable in traffic

how easily you can make a tight U-turn

whether the riding position suits your height

how confidently you can place your feet down

braking response at normal city speeds

suspension behaviour over broken surfaces

seat comfort after more than a few minutes

pillion space if you regularly ride with someone

how easily you can push the motorcycle while parking

The Gixxer's 160 mm ground clearance also deserves practical attention if your commute includes large speed breakers or damaged roads.

A specification sheet can tell you the dimensions. Only a test ride can tell you whether the motorcycle feels natural to you.

What should you budget for after buying?

The purchase price is only one part of owning a motorcycle. Your regular expenses can include fuel, periodic servicing, insurance renewal, tyres, brake components, engine oil, chain maintenance, and other consumables.

For someone buying a first motorcycle, it is particularly useful to consider these costs before choosing between models. A more powerful bike can also bring different fuel, tyre, and maintenance requirements.

Check the location of your nearest authorised Suzuki workshop as well. If the motorcycle will be used almost every day, convenient servicing can have more practical value than an occasional-use feature.

Where can financing fit?

If the Gixxer suits your riding needs but you prefer not to pay the full on-road price upfront, a Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan offers loan amounts from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh, with repayment tenures from 6 to 84 months. Eligible customers can also get financing of up to 100%* of the bike's on-road price, subject to eligibility and credit assessment.

Before applying, decide how much you can comfortably contribute upfront and compare different tenure options. A longer tenure can reduce the monthly instalment but may increase the total interest paid over the loan period.

Does the Suzuki Gixxer make sense for a young rider?

The Suzuki Gixxer is worth considering if you want a sporty-looking motorcycle that remains manageable for everyday city use.

Its 155-cc engine provides a useful performance step above basic commuting, while the relatively light 141 kg weight can make daily manoeuvring less demanding. Features such as connected instrumentation, LED lighting, ABS, and disc braking add useful modern equipment without changing its everyday focus.

If you prefer the same 155 cc foundation with a fully faired appearance, compare the Gixxer SF. Move to the separate Gixxer 250 only when your riding genuinely calls for a much stronger engine and greater open-road performance.

Among Suzuki bikes, that gives the Gixxer a clear role: a sporty everyday motorcycle for riders who want more character than a basic commuter without immediately stepping into a higher-capacity machine.

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