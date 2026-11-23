Vijay Hashia

iamvhashia@gmail.com

Following the terror attack on a CRPF camp (46 Battalion) in Akhran, Kulgam, on November 11, 2026, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has once again advocated dialogue with Pakistan.

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Kulgam has long been a hotbed of terrorist activity, and the attack on the CRPF camp in Akhran is the latest there. On July 31, 2026, two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were shot at a brick kiln in Kelam. Earlier incidents in the district include October 29, 2019 attack at Katrasoo village, in which five labourers from West Bengal were shot dead; then October 2021 attack at Wanpoh, in which two Bihar labourers were killed; and the February 3, 2025 shooting at Behibagh, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed. All these incidents took place in Kulgam district.

Despite all these incidents, Abdullah has been reiterating his long-held belief that India and Pakistan must return to the negotiating table. Earlier, he made similar appeals in February 2018, August 2023, and on several occasions in recent years maintaining that the problems between the two countries can be resolved only through dialogue.

The question arises, why should India continue to engage Pakistan when terrorism emanating from across the border has persisted decades despite repeated diplomatic initiatives?

Since partition in 1947, India has made numerous attempts to establish peaceful relations with Pakistan. The Karachi Agreement (1949) formalized the ceasefire line following the first Indo-Pak war of October, 1947. The Nehru-Liaquat Pact (1950) was sought to guarantee the rights and safety of minorities in both nations. After the 1965 war, the Tashkent Agreement (1966) committed both nations to peacefully resolve the disputes. The peace did not materialize.

The most important breakthrough came with the Shimla Agreement (1972) following the 1971 war, wherein both countries agreed to resolve all outstanding issues bilaterally without third-party intervention. Even then, peace remained elusive.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, even as militancy engulfed Jammu and Kashmir, diplomatic channels remained open. Prime Minister I.K. Gujral's "Gujral Doctrine" emphasized regional goodwill. In 1999, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee undertook the historic Lahore Bus Journey, personally meeting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and signed the Lahore Declaration, which committed both countries to peace and confidence-building measures.

However, within months, Pakistan again intruded the LoC which caused Kargil conflict and shattered the optimism generated in Lahore. Dialogue resumed under different governments. The Agra Summit (2001) between Prime Minister AB Vajpayee and President Pervez Musharraf attempted to bridge differences but ended without an agreement. Soon thereafter, the terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament in December 2001 that altered bilateral relations to a new low ebb.

Thereafter, Composite Dialogue Process (2004-2008) covered peace and security, trade, terrorism, water issues, and cultural exchanges. Confidence-building measures expanded, cross-LoC bus services were reintroduced, and people-to-people contacts increased. But the devastating Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008, carried out by Pakistan terrorists, brought the process to an abrupt halt.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pursued diplomatic engagement, including meetings at Sharm- el-Sheikh in July 2009, foreign secretary level talks in Thimphu (2010-11), and met the Pakistani Prime Minister informally in Mohalli in March (2011).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office in 2014, invited Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony, held discussions at Ufa, Russia, Brics Summit in (2015), made an unexpected visit to Lahore in December 2015, and allowed NSA level interactions.

Yet these gestures were reciprocated by the Pathankot airbase attack on Jan 02, 2016, the Uri attack Sep 18, 2016, and later the Pulwama suicide bombing on Feb 14, 2019, which killed forty CRPF personnel. India responded with surgical strikes across the LoC on Sep 28-29, 2016 and the Balakot air strike on Feb 26, 2019, signaling a shift towards a doctrine combining diplomacy with military deterrence.

Viewed chronologically, India's track record reveals not reluctance but an extraordinary willingness to pursue peace despite repeated provocations by Pakistan for decades. Every Indian Prime Minister, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, has, extended the hand of dialogue to Pakistan. The historical record therefore, raises a legitimate question: How many more dialogues are required before terrorism is permanently ceased by Pakistan?

The fundamental obstacle has not been the absence of talks but the persistence of cross-border terrorism. India has consistently maintained that talks and terror cannot proceed together. Pakistan, on the other hand, has often shrugged off involvement while internationally designated terrorist groups have continued to operate from its soil despite periodic assurances to curb extremist networks. Although Pakistan has taken certain actions against some militant organizations under international pressure, but the terror infrastructure and notorious terror modules still remains active, as a result of which talks would not materialize.

Against this backdrop, Farooq Abdullah's repeated calls for dialogue evoke sharply differing responses. Supporters argue that geography cannot be altered, neighbours must eventually coexist, and sustained diplomacy remains the only path to peace between two nuclear-armed countries. Critics, however, counter that engaging in dialogue while terror infrastructure continues to operate from Pakistan, is nothing short of granting diplomatic legitimacy in bad faith.

The question therefore, is not about whether peace is desirable, but about the conditions conducive for meaningful negotiations. History demonstrates that goodwill alone has not prevented conflict. Agreements and peace talks with Pakistan have repeatedly been followed by infiltration, terrorism, or military confrontation. Peace initiatives have too often become casualties of violence rather than instruments for preventing it.

If future dialogue is to succeed, it must rest on credible action against terrorist organizations, accountability for perpetrators of cross-border attacks, and sustained confidence-building measures. Diplomatic engagement cannot be an end in itself. Pakistan must demonstrate trust building by dismantling terrorist infrastructure operating from its soil and handover dreaded terrorists involved in terror activities to India for due legal processes.

Farooq Abdullah's appeal for talks reflects one school of political thought that prioritizes engagement over adversity. Doubtless to say, dialogue remains a powerful diplomatic instrument, but history suggests that its success ultimately depends not merely on conversations across the table but on sincere action against terrorist groups operating from that soil.

Farooq Abdullah has long enjoyed carte blanche to advocate "dialogue." If he continues to do so, he should also state, fearlessly and unequivocally, that meaningful talks can succeed only if Pakistan demonstrates an uncompromising commitment to ending cross-border terrorism. But will he?