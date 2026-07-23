NEW DELHI, Jul 22 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday brushed aside Union minister Jitendra Singh's claim that the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha "backtracked" from his earlier demand for a debate, and dismissed the BJP leader as an "irrelevant fellow".

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi accused the Modi government of destroying India's education system and expressed full support for the protesting students, saying their demands, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, are fully legitimate and non-negotiable.

Asked about Jitendra Singh's claim during the Congress sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence that the LoP "backtracked" from his earlier demand for a debate, Gandhi said, "Jitendra Singh is irrelevant in this discussion. He is an irrelevant fellow. He can say whatever he wants, he is an irrelevant part of this discussion. The discussion is very simple, we have clear demands and those are students' demands -- number one -- Dharmendra Pradhan goes; anyone who assaulted the students is punished; the prime minister must apologise to students."

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"Mr Jitendra Singh can see whatever fantasy he wants to see, he is welcome to see it, I am not bothered about it," the former Congress chief said.

The LoP's remarks came a day after he, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by police after they held a dharna outside Modi's residence, demanding his resignation.

The surprise sit-in in the high-security zone sent the government into a tizzy, prompting it to rush Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, to persuade the opposition leaders to vacate the sensitive site.

Gandhi's discussion with the minister lasted a few minutes, after which Singh and the home secretary left as the talks remained inconclusive.

Soon after Singh left the protest site, the police forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other leaders in the evening.

Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Chhatrasal stadium in Model Town after his detention, but was released a few hours later.

During the standoff outside Modi's residence, in a strongly-worded statement, Singh had alleged that the LoP "backtracked" from his earlier demand for a debate and said it does not befit a leader of his stature.

The minister had said Rahul Gandhi did not agree to his request and instead demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must also resign.

The minister also said that the Congress "has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter (NEET issue) as per rules".

"For a senior leader like Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy," the minister had said.

"The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement... Shri Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy," Singh had said. (PTI)