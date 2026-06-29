Ireland beat India by 1-run to claim T20I series 2-0

BELFAST, June 28: Jai Moondra, a software engineer from Rajasthan's Tonk, rocked a star-studded batting line-up filled with IPL stars as Ireland did the unthinkable, shocking reigning T20 World Champions India by one-run to complete a historic 2-0 series win here on Sunday.

It is easily the greatest moment in Irish cricket since Kevin O'Brien's epochal century when they beat England in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

But humbling of the mighty India will certainly be at a different level for them.

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In a slightly nippy, blustery conditions, Moondra (3/32 in 4 overs), who still holds an Indian passport, removed Sanju Samson (0), Abhishek Sharma (0) for first-ball ducks with icing on the cake being skipper Shreyas Iyer's wicket.

India managed only 153 for 9, chasing 155 at the Stormont ground on an eventful Sunday, after the hosts made 154 for eight.

Towards the end, Harshit Rana (21 off 10 balls) tried his best before being dismissed off the penultimate delivery of the match.

The series defeat also put a stop to India's 16 T20I series winning streak that started mid 2023.

Under mercurial head coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian men's cricket team has achieved some embarrassing firsts.

After a home 0-3 whitewash in Tests against New Zealand in 2024 and a first ODI series defeat against New Zealand in early 2026, getting completely annihilated by a minnow is one of the lowest ebbs that one could have hit.

Once it became 19 for 3, it was always a catch-up game for India.

While vice-captain Tilak Varma (55 off 46 balls) respected the conditions where the ball was swinging and seaming. There was a bit of spongy bounce and the odd ball stopped. (PTI)

BRIEF SCORES:

Ireland: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 53, Ben Calitz 37; Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Prince Yadav 3/22, Shivam Dube 2/25).

India: 153/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 55, Jai Moondra 3/32, Matt Hollard 3/26).