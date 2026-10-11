IRCS J&K constitutes 33-member State Management Committee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K UT, has constituted a 33-member State Management Committee in accordance with the Indian Red Cross Society Branch Committee Rules, 2017.

The committee was constituted following decisions taken at the society's first Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2026, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is the President of IRCS, J&K UT.

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As per an order, the Lieutenant Governor will be the ex-officio chairman of the committee, while the General Secretary will be its Member Secretary.

The committee includes Treasurer, patrons Vijay Saraf and Mohammad Owais Raja, life members Ajay Singh and Syed Azhar Hashmi, Deputy Commissioners of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and representatives of the St John Ambulance State Council, as Members.

The Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries of the Finance, Health and Medical Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare Departments have been co-opted as members of the committee, the order stated.