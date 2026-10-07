Iraq devalues its currency as Iran-US  war disrupts oil shipping routes

BAGHDAD, Oct 7: Iraq devalued its currency Wednesday, changing the official exchange rate from around 1,300 dinars to the US dollar to 1,500 dinars to the dollar.

The country's central bank said in a statement that the new exchange rate had been decided at a meeting of Iraq's Cabinet the night before "to meet the relevant financial, economic and monetary requirements."

The previous exchange rate was set in 2023. In practice, there has always been a gap between the official rate and the market rate used by exchange shops.

That gap had widened in recent months as a result of the US-Iran war -- which has sometimes spilled over into Iraq -- and disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraq's economy relies heavily on oil exports, most of which were shipped via the strait before the war. Since the war started, Iraq has resorted to shipping oil overland through Syria for export, but the route is more expensive and less efficient.

The unofficial rate had risen to more than 1,600 to the dollar before the official devaluation was announced. After the announcement of the new official exchange rate, the market rate jumped to more than 1,700 dinars to the dollar.

At the new official rate, Iraq's Finance Ministry will sell dollars at 1,500 dinars to the dollar, while consumers purchasing from banks will pay 1,520 dinars to the dollar. (AP)