New Delhi, Sep 12: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's daughter Zahra Pezeshkian visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Minister's Museum) and the BRICS Bazaar here on Saturday, experiencing the democratic legacy and cultural heritage of India.

The visit took place on the sidelines of the opening day of the two-day BRICS summit being held at Bharat Mandapam here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the summit, which is being attended by several world leaders, including President Pezeshkian.

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While leaders discussed the emerging economies and the Global South, some of their family members chose to explore the city beyond the diplomatic corridors.

Zahra Pezeshkian visited the museum amid tight security. She also visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum, adjoining the summit venue.

Philippine First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who is accompanying President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., also explored the museum housed at the Teen Murti Bhawan complex, it is learnt.

"Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi. She explored the museum showcasing the journeys, contributions and legacies of India's Prime Ministers," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X.

It also shared a video of her visit.

After Zahra Pezeshkian visited the BRICS Bazaar, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi posted on X, "It was a pleasure to welcome Ms. Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the #BRICSBazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi."

"Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner nations," the minister said.

From Brazilian clay art, one of the Americas' oldest living traditions, to the traditional folk craft of willow weaving in Belarus, the heritage bazaar showcases cultural heritage of various member and partner countries of the grouping and celebrates the creative spirit of the BRICS community.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, among other leaders, are also attending the BRICS summit being held on September 12 and 13.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year. (Agencies)