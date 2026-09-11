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Home / Videos / Iranian President Pezeshkian Thanks PM Modi For Strengthening BRICS

Iranian President Pezeshkian Thanks PM Modi For Strengthening BRICS

        Iranian President Pezeshkian said he would like to sincerely thank the friendly government and people of India for graciously hosting this meeting, as well as the Prime Minister of India for his valuable efforts to...

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Daily Excelsior
07:32 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Iranian President Pezeshkian said he would like to sincerely thank the friendly government and people of India for graciously hosting this meeting, as well as the Prime Minister of India for his valuable efforts to strengthen BRICS cooperation. He said it is a source of great satisfaction for me to be present today among representatives of private-sector business enterprises and entrepreneurs who can transform the idea of cooperation within BRICS into tangible economic realities.

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