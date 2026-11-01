Iranian leader threatens immediate response to potential attack, other Mideast news

DUBAI, Oct 31: Iran's supreme leader threatened an immediate response to a potential attack as diplomatic efforts continue in an effort to reduce the threat of a return to all-out war.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister said a proposal has been reached that would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in just two days as talks with mediators remain on track.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here.

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Khamenei says 'any kind' of threat should get immediate response

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that "any kind and level of threat" from the US or Israel should face an immediate response without geographic limits, the official IRNA news agency said.

State media said that Khamenei, who still hasn't been seen publicly since the war began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28, made the comments while meeting with the military. He also called for an updated list of potential US and Israeli targets.

Khamenei became supreme leader after the first wave of strikes killed his father and other high-ranking officials. He has been meeting with a series of senior officials in recent weeks, according to state media.

Iran's top diplomat says that a new proposal has been reached with mediators that would shorten the time to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to two days.

Last month, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi floated a proposal to reopen the critical waterway within a week if the US agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, among other conditions. That was rejected.

In an interview with Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, Araghchi also said that Iran isn't planning to meet with US officials, but said that recent American efforts toward "broader dialogue" are considered a positive step.

He said that Iran has carefully reviewed a letter that was sent days earlier by US Vice President JD Vance. And he said a decision on whether negotiations will be direct or indirect would be made "once Washington agrees to Iran's conditions." (PTI)