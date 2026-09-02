Iran will 'immediately reciprocate' if US returns to its commitments: Pezeshkian

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan), Sep 1: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said that Iran would "immediately reciprocate" if the United States returned to its commitments under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), while accusing Washington of reneging on the agreement less than two weeks after it was signed.

Addressing the 26th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Pezeshkian said Iran had a "brilliant record" of fulfilling its international obligations and treaties. He warned that unilateralism, military force, unlawful sanctions and geopolitical rivalry were undermining regional and global stability.

Pezeshkian described the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

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"The attacks carried out by the United States and the Israel against Iran on June 13, 2025 and February 28, 2026 were clear violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, against the principle of prohibition of the use of force, and against the right to life," he said.

He said developments across West Asia, including in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank, demonstrated the dangers posed by approaches based on force and pressure. According to Pezeshkian, the strikes on Iran caused large-scale casualties, including attacks on a school in Minab and a stadium in Lamerd in Fars Province.

"These were just three examples of the great crimes of the first day of a 40-day war. In the face of this volume of brutality, the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on the great power of its brave and zealous armed forces and enjoying the nationwide support of its noble nation, inflicted heavy and strategic defeats on the United States and the occupying regime and achieved brilliant victories," he said.

Pezeshkian said the attacks represented an assault on an SCO member state and an "ancient civilisation," and thanked the organisation and member countries that condemned what Iran described as aggression and expressed solidarity with Tehran.

He said a ceasefire was eventually reached after 40 days of what he described as Iranian "resistance," and claimed that the United States had failed to achieve its "predetermined goals."

According to Pezeshkian, nearly three months of subsequent negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar resulted in the 14-point MoU.

"However, the US commitment to the document signed by the President of that country lasted less than two weeks, and the country's excessive demands and reneging on its commitments began, which still continues," he said.

"It is obvious that the violation of US commitments was met with a proportionate response from Iran. But I am saying frankly that if the US returns to its commitments in the aforementioned Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate," Pezeshkian said.

"Unlike the United States, my country has a brilliant record of fulfilling its international obligations and treaties and has always acted in accordance with the principles governing international law," he added.

Pezeshkian also called for greater cooperation among SCO members on security and economic issues, arguing that security and development were "interconnected and inseparable."

He identified terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organised crime and cybercrime, along with emerging security threats, as challenges facing the region.

The Iranian president also cited intensifying geopolitical rivalries, unilateralism, the use of military force, unilateral and unlawful sanctions, and the use of economic and technological tools as concerns for developing countries and emerging economies.

Pezeshkian proposed several economic initiatives within the SCO, including deeper financial and banking cooperation and the establishment of an SCO bank, an export and investment insurance union, and an SCO energy consortium.

On security, he proposed the creation of a strategic security studies centre within the organisation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed the establishment of a strategic security studies center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he said, adding that the centre could draw on the scientific and expert capacities of member states to identify emerging threats, assess security developments and offer recommendations for strengthening regional security and stability.

Pezeshkian said Iran is ready to participate "actively and constructively" in efforts to strengthen the SCO's cohesion, effectiveness and convergence.

Earlier, before travelling to Bishkek, Pezeshkian said Iran did not seek war but would respond with "strength and determination" to any aggression. He also stressed the importance of regional convergence in advancing economic and security objectives.

"This meeting is very important, and most of the leaders of the region will be present at it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

The 26th SCO summit brings together the organisation's 10 member states, 15 partner countries, and two observer countries for discussions on regional and global issues. The organisation focuses on strengthening political trust and cooperation, promoting regional peace and stability, and expanding economic, social and cultural ties among its members.

(UNI)