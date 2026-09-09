Iran unveils Qasem Basir missile, indicates shift toward active deterrence

TEHRAN, Sep 8 : The unveiling of Iran's Qasem Basir ballistic missile signals a potentially significant shift in Tehran's approach to deterrence, with the country placing greater emphasis on precision, survivability and the ability to threaten adversaries before a conflict escalates.

The solid-fuel missile, which Iran says is equipped with electro-optical guidance and carries a half-ton warhead, is being presented as more than another addition to the country's expanding missile arsenal. Its development reflects what Iranian officials increasingly describe as a move from a predominantly reactive posture toward a more active form of deterrence.

Under this emerging approach, Iran would seek not only to retaliate after an attack but also to respond when it determines that a serious and imminent threat is developing. The objective, according to this logic, is to impose costs on an adversary before a potential attack reaches full scale.

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The shift comes amid the rapid expansion of Iran's missile, drone, naval and reconnaissance capabilities and increasingly assertive statements from senior Iranian security officials. Taken together, these developments point to an effort to build a military posture capable of detecting, threatening and potentially disrupting an adversary's plans before an attack is launched.

The doctrine represents a departure from the traditional deterrence equation of "they strike, we respond." Instead, Tehran is seeking the capability to determine when and where it believes a response is necessary once a threat crosses what it considers a critical threshold. Qasem Basir and the next generation of deterrence The Qasem Basir occupies a prominent place in this strategy. Its significance lies not simply in its reported range or warhead, but in the emphasis Iran places on precision guidance and its ability to operate against increasingly sophisticated missile-defence systems, IRNA reported.

In modern warfare, the deterrent value of a ballistic missile is determined not only by how far it can travel or how large its warhead is, but also by its ability to accurately strike high-value targets, survive defensive measures and penetrate layered air-defence networks.

Iran's presentation of the Qasem Basir therefore reflects a broader evolution in its missile programme-from a focus primarily on range and destructive power toward greater accuracy, survivability and target discrimination.

That evolution is being accompanied by investments in reconnaissance and targeting systems, drones, anti-ship weapons and longer-range stand-off capabilities. Together, these systems could give Iran a broader set of options for holding adversary military infrastructure and other strategic targets at risk.

The most consequential aspect of Iran's emerging posture is therefore doctrinal rather than technological.

Now, the point is that US and Israel attacked Iran considering Tehran as an imminent threat as sufficient justification for military action, the distinction between deterrence and pre-emptive action could become increasingly blurred. Such a posture could allow Iran to argue that an operation intended to prevent an attack is itself an act of deterrence.

The Qasem Basir is consequently being positioned not merely as another ballistic missile, but as part of a broader effort to reshape Iran's military calculus: moving from absorbing an attack and retaliating afterward toward creating the capability and credibility to act before an adversary can strike.

The statement by Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad also confims that Iran's military capabilities are increasing as he said that the strikes on US warships and the obliteration of their commanders' headquarters represent only a small portion of Iran's full military capacity.

Addressing the Parliament session on Tuesday, Nikzad advised the misguided US administration to refrain from further eroding its already tarnished international standing and to withdraw without delay from West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

The attack on the wedding ceremony is by no means a technical error, he said, adding that the type of missile used and the distance of the ceremony from the telecommunications tower are evidence that this was a war crime.

He asserted that Iran is conducting this conflict according to "carefully calibrated and strategically devised plans."

Americans built bases in this region, and today, after their destruction by Iran's powerful armed forces, they are forced to take refuge in hotels, he stated.

In a telephone conversation with Hissein Brahim Taha, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Islamic countries to respond responsibly to what Tehran described as violations of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also stressed the need to oppose the use of force and acts of aggression.

Araghchi congratulated Taha on his appointment and expressed hope that, under his leadership, the OIC would make full use of its capabilities to strengthen unity and coordination among Islamic nations in addressing the challenges and developments confronting the Islamic world.

During the call, Araghchi briefed the OIC Secretary-General on the latest regional developments following what Iran described as aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran. He reiterated Tehran's call for a responsible response from Islamic countries and emphasized the importance of defending national sovereignty, upholding territorial integrity, and confronting the use of force and aggression. (UNI)