Iran says ship sank after  striking mine in Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, Oct 14: A cargo ship has sunk after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps navy said.

It was the first time Iran has reported a ship sinking after hitting a mine during the war.

There were few details, including about the fate of the crew. State TV quoted a Guard statement saying the ship was travelling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine Wednesday morning.

It said the ship was carrying 2,500 containers when it first caught fire. Iran has repeatedly warned ships against trying to transit the strait without its approval.

The US military has been guiding ships through the strait on a route off Oman on the far side.

There was no immediate verification of the sinking and no report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor. (AP)