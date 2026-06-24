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Home / International / Iran says no visit scheduled for UN inspectors to visit bombed nuclear sites

Iran says no visit scheduled for UN inspectors to visit bombed nuclear sites

DUBAI, Jun 23: Iran said on Tuesday that there's been no visit scheduled for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to see nuclear sites earlier bombed by the United States. Esmail Baghaei made the comment to journalists at a...

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Daily Excelsior
04:22 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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DUBAI, Jun 23: Iran said on Tuesday that there's been no visit scheduled for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to see nuclear sites earlier bombed by the United States.

Esmail Baghaei made the comment to journalists at a news conference in Tehran, Iran's capital.

Baghaei's remarks appear to cut against those made by US Vice President JD Vance, who said negotiations in Switzerland won an agreement for the IAEA to visit Iranian sites.

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The IAEA has been in and out of Iran since Israel's 12-day war against Iran in 2025, but has not been granted access to the bombed enrichment sites targeted by America in that war. (AP)

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