Iran refuses US nuclear talks if threats continue: Araghchi

TEHRAN, July 7: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said Tehran would not negotiate a final deal with Washington if threats against Iran continued, after US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would either reach an agreement or "finish the job".

In a post on X, Araghchi shared images from the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said neither the Iranian public nor the armed forces were intimidated by threats.

"Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honour Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither them nor our brave armed forces are moved by any threats," he wrote.

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Referring to paragraph 13 of a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States, Araghchi said negotiations on a final agreement would not begin unless Washington honoured its commitments.

"Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honour your signature," he said.

Trump said on Monday that the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job", adding that Washington had the capability to strike critical Iranian infrastructure if necessary.

"We are going to win one way or the other. We're either going to make a deal, or we're going to finish the job," Trump said, while adding that he preferred a negotiated settlement over military action.

Trump also claimed the United States could target Iran's electricity and power-generating facilities within hours if it chose to do so.

His remarks came days after he said Washington had the ability to eliminate Iran's remaining leadership "in one shot" but would avoid doing so to preserve diplomatic channels.

(UNI)