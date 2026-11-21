TEHRAN, Nov 21: Iran is ready to hold expert-level talks with the US on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and to shorten the timeline for implementing its plan on the issue, provided Washington is willing to reach a deal with Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that Washington does not need a deal with Tehran, the minister noted that the Iranian side has received no response from the United States. According to him, Tehran demands that Washington clearly announce it wants an agreement with Iran. In addition, Tehran needs a set of confidence-building measures from Washington.

"If they meet these two conditions, we are ready to discuss this project and how to implement it with the American side. Our demand is transparent: the seven conditions we put forward must be met for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. Of course, if the Americans have their own proposals and views on how to implement these conditions, we are open to dialogue," the minister said in an interview with the Iranian newspaper Iran.

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He said Tehran and Washington can discuss how to put various issues on paper and in what form to reach an agreement that satisfies both sides.

"For example, if they want to change the timeline [for implementing Iran's conditions] from two days to one day or even two hours, that is not an issue for us. All that matters is that our demands are met. If they are met, the Strait of Hormuz will open," the minister said.

He said if they "need to discuss the details and ways to implement these conditions, we are ready to hold talks at the expert level."

Araghchi added that under Iran's current two-day proposal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran is ready to open the waterway to shipping on the second day after the US fulfills Iran's demands, and to begin negotiations on that same day. The demands concern, in particular, lifting the latest US restrictive measures against Iran.

He recalled that the Islamabad memorandum envisaged the start of talks between Iran and the US 60 days after the implementation of the memorandum itself.

The memorandum itself, according to the minister, "is no longer on the table," though its principles could form the basis of a possible agreement with the US. (UNI)