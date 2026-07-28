Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia call for joint diplomatic efforts to secure Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, July 28:

Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia have called for strengthening joint diplomatic efforts to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz and promote regional stability, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The issue was discussed during separate phone conversations on Monday night between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Omani and Saudi counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

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According to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the three ministers emphasised the need to enhance cooperation and pursue coordinated diplomatic initiatives to maintain stability in the region and address what Tehran described as "insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz as a consequence of US acts of aggression."

The discussions came days after Iran and Oman held talks in Tehran on safe navigation through the strategic waterway. During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on principles and mechanisms for managing maritime traffic while respecting the sovereign rights of countries bordering the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday that the talks focused on ensuring safe passage for ships and maintaining stability around the key maritime route.

The diplomatic contacts took place amid heightened tensions in West Asia following a series of US military strikes against Iran and retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran on US bases and facilities in the region. The clashes have since eased.

Meanwhile, Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned that any continuation of what it described as a US naval blockade would amount to an expansion of the conflict.

In a statement, the Iranian military body said US actions targeting Iranian vessels, commercial ships and tankers in coastal and territorial waters would be considered an escalation of the war.

It warned that Iran's armed forces would respond to any threats. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route, remains a key flashpoint between Washington and Tehran, with Iran asserting its control over the strategic waterway while the United States continues to focus on regional security concerns due to its importance for international energy supplies.

(UNI)